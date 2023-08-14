Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) by analysts is $1.35, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 341.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.67% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MMAT was 7.27M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.83relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

MMAT’s Market Performance

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a -5.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 28.78% gain in the past month and a 19.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for MMAT’s stock, with a -65.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMAT Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +26.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2324. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -79.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.77. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.