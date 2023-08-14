Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock Records 41.83% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MTCH stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly decline of -5.59% and a quarterly surge of 41.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for MTCH’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) by analysts is $56.90, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 5.22M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 45.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.60. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from MCDANIEL ANN, who sale 8,735 shares at the price of $45.82 back on Aug 09. After this action, MCDANIEL ANN now owns 12,516 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $400,256 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $45.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 32,185 shares at $22,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.