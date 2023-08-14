Make Informed Decisions with Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock Updates

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (AA) has gone down by -5.86% for the week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month and a -9.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for AA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for AA’s stock, with a -23.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Alcoa Corporation (AA) by analysts is $38.08, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for AA is 177.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AA was 5.00M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has dropped by -2.80 compared to previous close of 32.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AA Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -29.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.