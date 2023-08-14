Magnite Inc.’s (MGNI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has gone down by -45.39% for the week, with a -47.55% drop in the past month and a -31.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.82% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.23% for MGNI’s stock, with a -26.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGNI is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is $14.68, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 118.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. On August 14, 2023, MGNI’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 8.01, however, the company has experienced a -45.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at -41.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares sank -46.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -45.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jul 11. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,405,072 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $375,500 using the latest closing price.

Evans Katie Seitz, the Chief Operating Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 17,774 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Evans Katie Seitz is holding 356,071 shares at $266,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.