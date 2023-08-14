Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) is $10.33, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for LUNA is 31.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNA on August 14, 2023 was 263.59K shares.

LUNA) stock’s latest price update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)’s stock price has dropped by -10.80 in relation to previous closing price of 8.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LUNA’s Market Performance

LUNA’s stock has fallen by -13.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.92% and a quarterly rise of 8.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Luna Innovations Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.91% for LUNA’s stock, with a -4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LUNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNA Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNA fell by -13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Luna Innovations Incorporated saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72 for the present operating margin

+55.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luna Innovations Incorporated stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at -1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.15. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.27. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.