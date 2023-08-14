Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.57 in comparison to its previous close of 5.25, however, the company has experienced a 11.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) by analysts is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 1.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LTRY was 120.13K shares.

LTRY’s Market Performance

LTRY’s stock has seen a 11.05% increase for the week, with a 52.60% rise in the past month and a -42.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.27% for Lottery.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.62% for LTRY’s stock, with a -5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at 51.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.58%, as shares surge +51.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 79.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc., sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.93 for the present operating margin

-593.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -885.13. The total capital return value is set at -67.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.67.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.