Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) by analysts is $1.43, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for LFLY is 33.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LFLY was 296.95K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LFLY) stock’s latest price update

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY)’s stock price has soared by 13.68 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LFLY’s Market Performance

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has seen a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month and a -6.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for LFLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.92% for LFLY’s stock, with a -31.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3196. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -47.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 4,032 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jul 25. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 586,943 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 3,382 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 395,277 shares at $1,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -109.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.