Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 361.49x. The 36-month beta value for BZ is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BZ is $154.13, which is $6.13 above than the current price. The public float for BZ is 364.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on August 14, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

BZ) stock’s latest price update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.48 in relation to its previous close of 15.94. However, the company has experienced a -8.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

BZ’s Market Performance

Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen a -8.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.52% decline in the past month and a -10.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for BZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for BZ’s stock, with a -14.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.