Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.79 in comparison to its previous close of 7.89, however, the company has experienced a -6.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.09.

The average price recommended by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $8.33, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 416.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.92% of that float. On August 14, 2023, JOBY’s average trading volume was 10.52M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stock saw a decrease of -6.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.37% and a quarterly a decrease of 61.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.06% for JOBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 128.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Field Matthew, who sale 52,250 shares at the price of $8.23 back on Aug 04. After this action, Field Matthew now owns 204,179 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $430,018 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 10,432 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 155,885 shares at $103,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.