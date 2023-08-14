iQIYI Inc. (IQ): A Technical Analysis

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is $58.10, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 521.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on August 14, 2023 was 12.13M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IQ) stock’s latest price update

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has dropped by -2.35 in relation to previous closing price of 5.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IQ’s Market Performance

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has experienced a -3.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 0.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for IQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $5.12 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQ Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.