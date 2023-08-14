Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) has decreased by -35.63 when compared to last closing price of 6.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -41.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOTV is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NOTV is $15.06, which is $10.94 above the current price. The public float for NOTV is 20.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTV on August 14, 2023 was 477.15K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV’s stock has seen a -41.56% decrease for the week, with a -16.26% drop in the past month and a -37.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for Inotiv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.97% for NOTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTV Trading at -28.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV fell by -41.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $4.91 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 692,047 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $25,041 using the latest closing price.

Beattie John Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Beattie John Gregory is holding 63,795 shares at $34,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc. stands at -61.54. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.65. Equity return is now at value -89.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc. (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 107.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.75. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.