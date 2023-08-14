Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 24.56 compared to its previous closing price of 10.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INOD is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INOD is $5.00, which is -$8.34 below than the current price. The public float for INOD is 25.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. The average trading volume of INOD on August 14, 2023 was 623.65K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen a 13.15% increase in the past week, with a 20.94% rise in the past month, and a 69.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for INOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.82% for INOD’s stock, with a 90.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INOD Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 349.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 41,278 shares at the price of $12.33 back on Jun 20. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 1,008,615 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $508,958 using the latest closing price.

Massey Stewart R, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Massey Stewart R is holding 500 shares at $12,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.