Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Infosys Limited (INFY) by analysts is $17.32, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for INFY is 3.56B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of INFY was 10.44M shares.

The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 16.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INFY’s Market Performance

Infosys Limited (INFY) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a 10.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for INFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for INFY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFY stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INFY by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for INFY in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $13 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INFY Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Infosys Limited saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Limited stands at +16.42. The total capital return value is set at 37.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.67. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Infosys Limited (INFY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 6.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Infosys Limited (INFY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.