ICZOOM Group Inc.’s (IZM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IZM stock has gone up by 24.31%, with a monthly gain of 90.36% and a quarterly surge of 378.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.37% for ICZOOM Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.65% for IZM’s stock, with a 169.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.18x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 2.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of IZM was 159.94K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has jumped by 32.20 compared to previous close of 8.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZM Trading at 100.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, as shares surge +107.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +24.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 239.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.