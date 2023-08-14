ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 18.24x. The 36-month beta value for IBN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBN is $28.82, which is $6.95 above than the current price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on August 14, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 23.40. However, the company has seen a -1.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has fallen by -1.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.07% and a quarterly rise of 0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.98% for ICICI Bank Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for IBN’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.