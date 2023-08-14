Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 7.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $12.87, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On August 14, 2023, HBAN’s average trading volume was 13.50M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 11.96. However, the company has seen a -1.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/24/23 that FDIC Scolds Banks for Manipulating Deposit Data

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN’s stock has fallen by -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.82% and a quarterly rise of 29.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for HBAN’s stock, with a -6.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HBAN Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 23,817 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 09. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 505,910 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $283,215 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 12,280 shares at $11.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Houston Helga is holding 594,564 shares at $146,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.