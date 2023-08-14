HP Inc. (HPQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HPQ is $30.43, which is -$1.93 below the current price. The public float for HPQ is 983.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on August 14, 2023 was 7.18M shares.

The stock price of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has dropped by -0.61 compared to previous close of 32.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/23 that HP Chief Executive Charts a Digital Future

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.35% decline in the past month and a 11.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for HPQ’s stock, with a 10.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.76. In addition, HP Inc. saw 21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $32.57 back on Aug 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 26,446 shares of HP Inc., valued at $135,654 using the latest closing price.

SURESH SUBRA, the Director of HP Inc., sale 6,659 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that SURESH SUBRA is holding 59,533 shares at $219,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.