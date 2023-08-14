HireQuest Inc. (HQI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HQI is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HQI is $28.00, which is $9.58 above the current price. The public float for HQI is 5.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQI on August 14, 2023 was 41.97K shares.

HQI) stock’s latest price update

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.60 compared to its previous closing price of 24.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HQI’s Market Performance

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) has seen a -23.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.82% decline in the past month and a -17.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for HQI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.46% for HQI’s stock, with a -13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQI stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for HQI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQI in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $29 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQI Trading at -28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQI fell by -23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, HireQuest Inc. saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQI starting from Hermanns Richard, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $14.88 back on Dec 30. After this action, Hermanns Richard now owns 3,480,814 shares of HireQuest Inc., valued at $59,538 using the latest closing price.

Hermanns Richard, the President and CEO of HireQuest Inc., purchase 2,316 shares at $15.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Hermanns Richard is holding 3,476,814 shares at $35,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.05 for the present operating margin

+93.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireQuest Inc. stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 27.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.55. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on HireQuest Inc. (HQI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HireQuest Inc. (HQI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.