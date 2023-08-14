Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has seen a -13.78% decrease in the past week, with a -15.61% drop in the past month, and a 7.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for HGBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.63% for HGBL’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is above average at 6.77x. The 36-month beta value for HGBL is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HGBL is $5.50, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for HGBL is 31.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HGBL on August 14, 2023 was 210.18K shares.

The stock of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) has decreased by -10.14 when compared to last closing price of 3.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HGBL Trading at -15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGBL fell by -13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Heritage Global Inc. saw 35.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGBL starting from Topline Capital Partners, LP, who sale 44,558 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, Topline Capital Partners, LP now owns 3,617,885 shares of Heritage Global Inc., valued at $133,674 using the latest closing price.

Topline Capital Management, LL, the of Heritage Global Inc., sale 44,558 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Topline Capital Management, LL is holding 3,617,885 shares at $133,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.83 for the present operating margin

+54.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Global Inc. stands at +33.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.38. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 24.60 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.89. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.