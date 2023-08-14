Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.50 in relation to its previous close of 5.27. However, the company has experienced a 4.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/08/23 that Hanesbrands Management Isn’t Up to the Job: Activist Investor

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBI is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is $4.64, which is -$0.92 below the current market price. The public float for HBI is 345.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.19% of that float. On August 14, 2023, HBI’s average trading volume was 8.20M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stock saw an increase of 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.05% and a quarterly increase of 34.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.23% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +24.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.