Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) has dropped by -25.35 compared to previous close of 104.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Right Now?

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FWRD is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FWRD is $112.83, which is $35.18 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FWRD on August 14, 2023 was 165.18K shares.

FWRD’s Market Performance

FWRD stock saw a decrease of -29.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.23% for FWRD’s stock, with a -26.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $80 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at -28.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -28.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -29.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.05. In addition, Forward Air Corporation saw -25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from Tucker Laurie Anne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $101.97 back on Feb 15. After this action, Tucker Laurie Anne now owns 10,221 shares of Forward Air Corporation, valued at $407,880 using the latest closing price.

RUBLE CHRIS C, the Chief Operating Officer of Forward Air Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $108.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that RUBLE CHRIS C is holding 23,336 shares at $217,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corporation stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.