FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) is above average at 2.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is $3.67, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for FPAY is 14.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FPAY on August 14, 2023 was 65.62K shares.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY)’s stock price has dropped by -22.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -43.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has experienced a -43.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.51% drop in the past month, and a 50.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for FPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.97% for FPAY’s stock, with a 8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.61%, as shares sank -20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY fell by -43.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7550. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 20,298 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 28. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,976,385 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $18,065 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 16,692 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 3,956,087 shares at $15,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at -4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55.

Based on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 314.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.90. Total debt to assets is 65.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,170.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.