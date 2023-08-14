Examining the Volatility of Motorsport Games Inc.’s (MSGM) Stock

In the past week, MSGM stock has gone down by -3.66%, with a monthly gain of 36.46% and a quarterly surge of 5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.86% for Motorsport Games Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.46% for MSGM’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is $5.00, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for MSGM is 1.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSGM on August 14, 2023 was 520.03K shares.

MSGM) stock’s latest price update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.11 in comparison to its previous close of 6.21, however, the company has experienced a -3.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MSGM Trading at 27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.48%, as shares surge +41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw 33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 441,402 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,480,385 shares of Motorsport Games Inc., valued at $2,948,565 using the latest closing price.

ZOI MIKE, the 10% Owner of Motorsport Games Inc., purchase 338,983 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ZOI MIKE is holding 1,038,983 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.11 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc. stands at -348.59. The total capital return value is set at -111.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.18. Equity return is now at value -304.00, with -119.70 for asset returns.

Based on Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 364.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.46. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.