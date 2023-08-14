Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) Stock

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a -4.12% decrease in the past week, with a -21.63% drop in the past month, and a -85.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.83% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -96.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PBLA is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBLA is $23.50, which is $29.04 above than the current price. The public float for PBLA is 2.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on August 14, 2023 was 985.64K shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 1.62, but the company has seen a -4.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBLA Trading at -45.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9146. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.