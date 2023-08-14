Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) Stock

In the past week, OCUL stock has gone down by -3.55%, with a monthly decline of -5.64% and a quarterly plunge of -30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.26% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for OCUL’s stock, with a -7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OCUL is $13.13, which is $8.77 above the current price. The public float for OCUL is 75.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on August 14, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.54 in comparison to its previous close of 3.90, however, the company has experienced a -3.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at -15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 54.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Ozden Rabia Gurses, who sale 832 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Jul 07. After this action, Ozden Rabia Gurses now owns 100,531 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $4,102 using the latest closing price.

Mattessich Antony C., the President and CEO of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 19,669 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Mattessich Antony C. is holding 446,281 shares at $83,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -384.40, with -64.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.