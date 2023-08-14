Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) Stock

The stock of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 4.36% gain in the past month, and a 38.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of 17.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is above average at 27.37x. The 36-month beta value for CD is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CD is $80.34, which is $3.48 above than the current price. The public float for CD is 200.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CD on August 14, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

CD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has surged by 2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 8.11, but the company has seen a 1.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.