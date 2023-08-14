EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has soared by 15.03 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 6.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EUDA on August 14, 2023 was 162.01K shares.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA stock saw an increase of 16.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.00% and a quarterly increase of -49.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.08% for EUDA’s stock, with a -70.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EUDA Trading at -25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5652. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -60.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for EUDA Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.