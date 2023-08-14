ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 7.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESGL on August 14, 2023 was 193.86K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.30 in comparison to its previous close of 2.70, however, the company has experienced a -75.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL’s stock has fallen by -75.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -70.71% and a quarterly drop of -70.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.22% for ESGL Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.39% for ESGL’s stock, with a -69.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -68.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.77%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -75.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -69.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.