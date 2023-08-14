Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is above average at 43.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $32.83, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 68.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDR on August 14, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 24.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a 5.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.97% gain in the past month and a 7.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for EDR’s stock, with a 11.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.70. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 154,495 shares at the price of $22.28 back on Jun 12. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 204,450 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $3,442,380 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 187,542 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 1,910,595 shares at $4,677,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.