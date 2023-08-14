Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 78.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EW is $97.09, which is $17.55 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for EW on August 14, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a -0.18% decrease for the week, with a -14.70% drop in the past month and a -10.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.38% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $107 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.04. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from STONE HEISZ LESLIE, who sale 3,303 shares at the price of $78.87 back on Aug 10. After this action, STONE HEISZ LESLIE now owns 26,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $260,509 using the latest closing price.

Szyman Catherine M., the CVP, Critical Care of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $78.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Szyman Catherine M. is holding 34,814 shares at $393,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.