Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has gone up by 2.97% for the week, with a -50.26% drop in the past month and a -68.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.50% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.90% for DXF’s stock, with a -61.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.

The public float for DXF is 3.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXF on August 14, 2023 was 322.68K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has jumped by 10.99 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF Trading at -49.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares sank -47.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9971. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.