Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRA is $30.64, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 745.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRA on August 14, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 27.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has risen by 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.05% and a quarterly rise of 15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for CTRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $31 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.