Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has increased by 11.37 when compared to last closing price of 20.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Right Now?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) by analysts is $24.00, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for CWCO is 14.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CWCO was 167.49K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has seen a 17.50% increase in the past week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month, and a 32.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for CWCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.72% for CWCO’s stock, with a 30.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CWCO Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO rose by +17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.18. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 52.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Sep 09. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $142,160 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,430 shares at $16.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $56,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +8.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.12. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.