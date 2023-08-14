Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 13.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on August 14, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has increased by 6.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNXA’s Market Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has seen a 15.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.12% decline in the past month and a -30.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.07% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for CNXA’s stock, with a -33.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares sank -14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +19.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1310. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -43.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60. The total capital return value is set at -231.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -644.28.

Based on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.61. Total debt to assets is 22.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.