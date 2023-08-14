Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COIN is 2.75.

The public float for COIN is 179.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on August 14, 2023 was 15.43M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.85 in comparison to its previous close of 83.39, however, the company has experienced a -7.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/23 that Can Coinbase’s Blockchain Fix Its Losing Streak?

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a -7.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.29% decline in the past month and a 34.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.37% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -23.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.50. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 128.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,725 shares at the price of $92.20 back on Aug 01. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $2,740,709 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 59,460 shares at $105.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $6,284,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.