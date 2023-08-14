Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citigroup Inc. (C) by analysts is $55.39, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of C was 15.86M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)’s stock price has plunge by 0.52relation to previous closing price of 44.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Americans Are Borrowing Again, Which Is Great News for Big Lenders

C’s Market Performance

Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.52% decline in the past month and a -3.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for C. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for C’s stock, with a -5.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $50.51 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.50. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.