CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CVM stock has gone down by -16.78%, with a monthly decline of -47.01% and a quarterly plunge of -54.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for CEL-SCI Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.13% for CVM’s stock, with a -50.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) by analysts is $10.00, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for CVM is 45.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.55% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CVM was 289.01K shares.

CVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) has decreased by -12.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at -42.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -51.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7345. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw -47.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -60.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.45. Equity return is now at value -144.40, with -81.70 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.24. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.