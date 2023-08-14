Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 85.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by analysts is $60.46, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BSX was 7.48M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 50.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen a 0.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.33% decline in the past month and a -4.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for BSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.80. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Carruthers Wendy, who sale 11,671 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Jul 17. After this action, Carruthers Wendy now owns 67,584 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $616,774 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Arthur C, the EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 6,697 shares at $53.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Butcher Arthur C is holding 17,453 shares at $360,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.