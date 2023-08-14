Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Inc. (BX) by analysts is $111.72, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 704.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BX was 3.85M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 100.20. However, the company has seen a -4.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/23 that This Hedge Fund’s Two Feuding Founders Are Under Pressure to Make Peace

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a -4.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.88% decline in the past month and a 18.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $111 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.99. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Porat Ruth, who purchase 73 shares at the price of $102.42 back on Aug 08. After this action, Porat Ruth now owns 33,746 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $7,462 using the latest closing price.

Porat Ruth, the Director of Blackstone Inc., purchase 163 shares at $103.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Porat Ruth is holding 33,673 shares at $16,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.