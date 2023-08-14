Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTDR is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTDR is $10.80, which is -$1.78 below the current price. The public float for BTDR is 25.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on August 14, 2023 was 76.00K shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has soared by 35.41 in relation to previous closing price of 9.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR’s Market Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has experienced a 37.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.44% drop in the past month, and a 128.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.57% for BTDR’s stock, with a 31.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTDR Trading at 27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.58%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +37.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Group saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Group stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.