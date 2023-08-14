Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GOLD stock has gone up by 2.55%, with a monthly decline of -3.92% and a quarterly plunge of -11.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Barrick Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for GOLD’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GOLD is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOLD is $22.86, which is $6.09 above than the current price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on August 14, 2023 was 13.74M shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.50 in relation to its previous close of 16.66. However, the company has experienced a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.