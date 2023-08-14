Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is above average at 31.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $39.76, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKR on August 14, 2023 was 7.33M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 35.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/23 that These Energy Companies Don’t Need Sky-High Oil and Gas Prices

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR’s stock has fallen by -0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.31% and a quarterly rise of 29.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Baker Hughes Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for BKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.43. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Simonelli Lorenzo, who sale 122,500 shares at the price of $34.80 back on Aug 08. After this action, Simonelli Lorenzo now owns 467,438 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $4,263,000 using the latest closing price.

Simonelli Lorenzo, the Chairman, President and CEO of Baker Hughes Company, sale 122,500 shares at $35.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Simonelli Lorenzo is holding 589,938 shares at $4,347,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.