Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) by analysts is $5.67, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for AUR is 406.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AUR was 7.47M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) has surged by 9.18 when compared to previous closing price of 3.16, but the company has seen a 12.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Aurora Sees Driverless Trucks On the Road in 2024

AUR’s Market Performance

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has experienced a 12.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.86% rise in the past month, and a 136.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for AUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.95% for AUR stock, with a simple moving average of 94.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUR Trading at 29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc. saw 185.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $3.48 back on Aug 11. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 92,899 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc., valued at $92,621 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc., sale 195,267 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 92,899 shares at $546,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1085.29 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc. stands at -2533.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.01. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.08. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 789.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.