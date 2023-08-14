Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL)’s stock price has dropped by -36.57 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -43.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCEL is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BCEL is $8.43, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for BCEL is 31.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCEL on August 14, 2023 was 121.58K shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL’s stock has seen a -43.08% decrease for the week, with a -44.22% drop in the past month and a -41.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for Atreca Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.59% for BCEL’s stock, with a -52.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -44.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.98%, as shares sank -42.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -43.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9510. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw -30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Serafini Tito, who sale 5,487 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 02. After this action, Serafini Tito now owns 72,817 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

CROSS HERB, the Chief Financial Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CROSS HERB is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -110.80, with -59.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc. (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.