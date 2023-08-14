AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock Showcases 1.37% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AZN stock has gone up by 1.40%, with a monthly gain of 3.93% and a quarterly plunge of -5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for AstraZeneca PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 35.63x. The 36-month beta value for AZN is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZN is $85.37, which is $10.82 above than the current price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on August 14, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 70.34, but the company has seen a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

AZN Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.57. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.