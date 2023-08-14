Assessing the Risk and Potential of Allurion Technologies Inc.’s (ALUR) Stock

In the past week, ALUR stock has gone down by -25.46%, with a monthly decline of -61.78% and a quarterly plunge of -60.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.41% for Allurion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.13% for ALUR’s stock, with a -59.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALUR is 0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALUR is 24.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On August 14, 2023, ALUR’s average trading volume was 64.54K shares.

ALUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) has dropped by -21.58 compared to previous close of 5.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALUR Trading at -58.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.87%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUR fell by -25.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Allurion Technologies Inc. saw -59.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUR

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.