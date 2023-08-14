Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUVI is -1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is $12.50, The public float for AUVI is 7.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On August 14, 2023, AUVI’s average trading volume was 663.39K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AUVI) stock’s latest price update

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.86 in comparison to its previous close of 0.69, however, the company has experienced a 13.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUVI’s Market Performance

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has experienced a 13.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.17% drop in the past month, and a -68.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.57% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for AUVI’s stock, with a -79.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -29.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7955. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -82.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -47.50 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.