Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

The 36-month beta value for CABA is also noteworthy at 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CABA is $19.33, which is $3.67 above than the current price. The public float for CABA is 35.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.21% of that float. The average trading volume of CABA on August 14, 2023 was 497.40K shares.

CABA) stock’s latest price update

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)’s stock price has soared by 11.00 in relation to previous closing price of 12.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CABA’s Market Performance

CABA’s stock has risen by 13.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.01% and a quarterly rise of 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Cabaletta Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for CABA’s stock, with a 49.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $34 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CABA Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +687.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc. saw 47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from Binder Gwendolyn, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.82 back on Jul 19. After this action, Binder Gwendolyn now owns 20,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc., valued at $152,022 using the latest closing price.

Binder Gwendolyn, the of Cabaletta Bio Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Binder Gwendolyn is holding 20,000 shares at $142,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.00. Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.69. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.