Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASNS is 0.73.

The public float for ASNS is 1.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on August 14, 2023 was 124.17K shares.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS)’s stock price has soared by 10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that ProFrac and Actelis Networks Open for Trading. Here’s How They Did.

ASNS’s Market Performance

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has experienced a -28.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.35% drop in the past month, and a -56.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.67% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.18% for ASNS’s stock, with a -63.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at -43.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.96%, as shares sank -56.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS fell by -31.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2930. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc. saw -67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Barlev Tuvia, who sale 2,107 shares at the price of $3.32 back on May 17. After this action, Barlev Tuvia now owns 163,598 shares of Actelis Networks Inc., valued at $6,995 using the latest closing price.

Niv Israel, the Director of Actelis Networks Inc., sale 422 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Niv Israel is holding 67,218 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Equity return is now at value -183.10, with -52.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.