A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (AZ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AZ stock has gone up by 0.94%, with a monthly decline of -7.33% and a quarterly surge of 56.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for AZ’s stock, with a 31.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) by analysts is $18.00, The public float for AZ is 22.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AZ was 158.62K shares.

AZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) has jumped by 16.85 compared to previous close of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 69.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.61 for the present operating margin

+15.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stands at -196.20. The total capital return value is set at -194.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.81. Equity return is now at value -303.40, with -162.70 for asset returns.

Based on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ), the company’s capital structure generated 49.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 20.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.